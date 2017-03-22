Blue Bombers’ Matt Nichols looking forward to camp as the starting quarterback

There’s still more than two months until training camp but the first ever CFL Week has some players wondering, is it June yet ?

“You kinda feel like the season is right around the corner.” said Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols.

Nichols is one of around 60 CFL stars in Regina this week for the first ever off-season gathering. And you can certainly understand why Nichols is chomping at the bit to get back on the field as this will be his first pro camp as the clear cut starting QB.

“It’s something I feel like I’m used to cause I was a starting quarterback my entire life, and started 50 straight games in college.” Nichols said. “So really the last two seasons have been pretty much a full-time starter.”

While it’ll be his first season starting as the number one quarterback, Nichols has already appeared in 32 games over the past two seasons with the Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos.

“Towards the end of last season and particularly the playoff game I felt very comfortable out there.” said Nichols. “Just look forward to building on that and for the first time getting to work with the first team and take all the reps in training camp.”

Nichols thinks having the complete faith of the coaching staff is a must for any successful quarterback and he believes he has it here with head coach Mike O’Shea.

“If you don’t have the entire backing from the coaches and the players and you feel like you’re out there kinda playing by yourself it’s a difficult position to play.” Nichols said. “Really, this last year when coach O’Shea decided to start me, I really felt like I had that complete backing and could just go out and let it rip and not worry about making one or two mistakes and you’re gonna get pulled from the game. Cause if you play the game scared you’re going to make mistakes.”

And together with a few new additions to the receiving unit, Nichols hopes the Bombers can put the scare in opposition defences next season.

