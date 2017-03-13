Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign defensive tackle Corvey Irvin

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added former Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Corvey Irvin to their roster.

The 31-year-old American put up five sacks and 27 tackles in 18 games last year with the Roughriders. Irvin’s rookie CFL season in 2015 saw him register a forced fumble, three sacks and 11 defensive tackles in 13 games as a Montreal Alouette.

Irvin came to Canada following a five-year career in the NFL. He had 14 tackles in 24 games with six different teams. Irvin was selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

CAMP A COMIN’: The Bombers will hold their three-day mini-camp from April 26 to 28. The team’s quarterbacks, rookies as well as some second-year players will participate in five on-field sessions.

All practices will be open to the public. A location and times will be announced at a later date.