Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign hometown linebacker Thomas Miles

WINNIPEG – After three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, linebacker Thomas Miles is returning home.

The former Manitoba Bison has signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers just four days after being released by the Argonauts

Dream come true to join the @Wpg_BlueBombers !! — Thomas Miles (@tmiles48) March 4, 2017

Miles put up 10 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles and a sack last season. The 24-year-old has a total of 74 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 40 career games.

“Thomas is another solid key piece to our Canadian depth,” Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement.

“He has the ability to play a role on special teams as well as on defence and obviously being able to add a local product to our organization is always an added benefit.”

Miles was taken 33rd overall by Toronto in the 2014 CFL Draft.