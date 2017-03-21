Mailbox thief wanted in north Okanagan

RCMP in the north Okanagan are turning to the public to help locate the person or persons who stole a large, red Canada Post mailbox.

The mailbox went missing from the corner of Kickwillie Loop and Westkal Road in Coldstream some time between March 19 and the morning of March 20.

Police say the area is used frequently by people parking their cars to access the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The mailbox is a ‘street letter box’ where mail is deposited for pickup.

Anyone who has information on this crime, or knows the location of the mailbox, is asked to call the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.