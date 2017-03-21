B.C. foster parents say ministry blackballed them for speaking out

A B.C. couple says the Ministry of Child and Family Development is penalizing them for breaking protocol after the nine-year-old boy who had been in their care since he was a baby was returned to his birth mother.

The foster parents — who are being referred to simply as “Jane” and “John” in order to protect the child’s identity — say they’re now being disciplined by MCFD for speaking out about the process by which he was returned to his birth parent.

“It just didn’t make any sense to me as to why they would not … just come forward, tell us what we’ve done wrong,” Jane said. “If we’ve done something wrong, let us know.”

WATCH: Foster parents speak out in frustration

Jane and John said their services have been terminated by MCFD, after they cared for some of the province’s most vulnerable kids for decades.

“Star foster parents is what they used to say … not anymore,” John said.

The child was moved to his new home with his birth mother in December, but the foster parents say all communication was cut off after they called police when the little boy reached out, saying he was home alone and scared.

According to an MCFD spokesperson, “foster parents are contracted by MCFD to perform a service. Contract terms and details are protected as confidential information.”

“It saddens me that with our past history of successes with children in care that now we can no longer use our qualifications to look after children in the province of British Columbia,” Jane said.

John and Jane insist they’re still in the dark about what they did wrong.

– With files from Rumina Daya