4 charged with attempted murder after North Central standoff

Four people are facing attempted murder charges after a standoff in North Central Friday morning.

On Thursday night, a man was taken to Regina General Hospital where it was determined he was forcibly confined and assaulted.

An investigation led to Regina police, along with SWAT and an Explosives Disposal Unit to a house in the 700 block of Elphinstone Street around 2 a.m.

At 5 a.m, police blocked traffic in the neighbourhood and alerted residents to stay in their homes. Six people left the original house and of those, one man and three women were charged with threatening and attempting murder.

WATCH: Residents in North Central Regina awoke Friday morning to police cars and tactical units. A number of people were arrested after police barricaded the 700 block of Elphinstone Street. Our morning live reporter Krista Sharpe was there as it unfolded and has the details.



Police also obtained a search warrant for the house where they found an imitation handgun, bladed weapons and a needle.

Kelly Brittain, 27, Janay Sunshine, 27, Morgan Littlechief, 28, and Amanda Gusnowski, 24, are facing numerous charges including attempt murder and attempt to commit murder.

The four appeared in court on these charges Monday morning.