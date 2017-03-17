Regina SWAT on scene of weapons offence in North Central

Regina police are asking the public to avoid the 700 block of Elphinestone Street and Argyle Street as they investigate a weapons offence at a home in the area.

Police blocked off the area around 5 a.m. Friday and remain on scene, along with SWAT and the Explosives Disposal Unit.

Few details have been released but police are asking the public to avoid the neighbourhood for the time being.

Traffic is also being restricted in the area.

More to come…