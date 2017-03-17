Crime
March 17, 2017 9:16 am

Regina SWAT on scene of weapons offence in North Central

By Reporter  Global News

A heavy police presence in North Central Friday morning as police investigate a weapons offence.

A A

Regina police are asking the public to avoid the 700 block of Elphinestone Street and Argyle Street as they investigate a weapons offence at a home in the area.

Police blocked off the area around 5 a.m. Friday and remain on scene, along with SWAT and the Explosives Disposal Unit.

Few details have been released but police are asking the public to avoid the neighbourhood for the time being.

Traffic is also being restricted in the area.

More to come…
Report an error
North Central
Regina Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News