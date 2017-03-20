Canada
March 20, 2017 12:00 pm
Updated: March 20, 2017 12:20 pm

Ontario PCs say Liberal hydro ads are in contempt of parliament

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives say new taxpayer-funded ads about planned hydro bill reductions put the Liberal government in contempt of parliament.

The PCs’ House leader, Jim Wilson, says the radio and social media ads are “a clear case of electioneering” using public money.

The ads say people will receive an average of 25 per cent off their hydro bills this summer and rate increases are being held to inflation for four years.

Wilson says the ads promise a timeline and outcome when nothing has passed the legislature or even been tabled.

Government house leader Yasir Naqvi says the ads don’t interfere with the proceedings of the House because there is nothing to interfere with, since no legislation has yet been introduced.

The Speaker will rule at a later time.
