March 20, 2017 7:46 am
Updated: March 20, 2017 7:48 am

Theresa May to trigger Article 50 on March 29, starting Brexit process

By Staff The Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in Cardiff, Wales, March 17, 2017.

Reuters/Rebecca Naden
LONDON – Britain’s government says it will trigger Article 50, signalling Britain’s departure from the European Union, on March 29.

The Department for Exiting the European Union said in a statement that Britain’s permanent representative to the EU, Tim Barrow, informed the European Council President Donald Tusk of the timing on Monday morning. The notification of triggering Article 50 will come in the form of a letter.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement that the country is “on the threshold of the most important negotiation” for a generation.

