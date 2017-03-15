Brad Wall says good Canada-U.S. trade relations require ‘diligence’

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has told Iowa legislators that it’s important Canada and the United States enhance their trade relations, especially at a time when there is debate about the future of their relationship.

Wall was speaking in Des Moines to the state’s House of Representatives on the $1.4-trillion trade and investment relationship between the two countries and on the value of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

READ MORE: Congress urges get-tough trade approach with Canada in hearing for Donald Trump pick

Wall is in Iowa at the request of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the premier offered Saskatchewan’s help to promote trade.

He said the Canada-U.S. trade relationship represents an integration of both nation’s economies and cited as an example Saskatchewan farmers who plant and harvest their crops using machinery manufactured in Iowa.

READ MORE: Premier Wall heading to Iowa to advocate importance of trade between the U.S. and Canada

Wall’s itinerary also included remarks to the Iowa Senate, meetings with Gov. Terry Branstad and a roundtable discussion with state agricultural organizations.