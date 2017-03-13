Premier Wall heading to Iowa to advocate importance of trade between the U.S. and Canada

Premier Brad Wall is travelling to Iowa to promote the importance of Canada and Saskatchewan’s trade relationship with the United States.

According to the province, this trip is a result of discussions with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Wall offered to help engage the United States following President Donald Trump’s comments about wanting to renegotiate or tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“Canada and the United States have forged one the most successful economic partnerships the world has ever seen,” Wall said. “Millions of families on both sides of the borders benefit from trade. Now, more than ever, we need to actively promote the advantages of trade and point out the dangers of protectionism. We must be vigilant in protecting our shared prosperity.”

Wall is scheduled to meet with Iowa Governor Terry Branstand and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds. The premier will also address the Iowa Senate and House of Representatives.

Wall is also slated to take part in a round-table discussion with state agricultural organizations and speak at an evening reception attended by 200 business, government and academic representatives.

“The United States is Saskatchewan’s largest export market and that economic relationship is critical to maintaining a strong Saskatchewan economy and contributing to the one in five Saskatchewan jobs that depend on international trade,” Wall said.

Canada and the U.S. have a $1.4 trillion trade and investment relationship. American imports coming into Canada were worth $26 billion U.S. last year, with $3.4 billion U.S. coming from Iowa. An estimated 100,000 jobs in Iowa depend on trade and investment with Canada.

Saskatchewan exports to Iowa totaled $355 million U.S. to Iowa last year, primarily potash, oats, canola oil and pigs. Iowa chipped $363 million U.S. worth to goods to Saskatchewan last year, primarily farm equipment.