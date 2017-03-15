Police investigate fatal double shooting in Vaughan

The York Regional Police homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman following a double shooting in Vaughan.

Police said officers were called to Caster Avenue, near Weston Road and Highway 7, just before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday with reports of the sounds of gunshots.

Police arrived one scene and located a woman without vital signs and a man in non-life threatening condition.

The woman was later pronounced dead.

There’s no word yet on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

The age and identity of both shooting victims have not been released.

Police are expected to provide an update Wednesday morning.