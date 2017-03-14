Woman taken to hospital without vital signs in Vaughan double shooting
York Regional Police are investigating after a woman was taken to hospital without vital signs in a double shooting in Vaughan.
Police said officers were called to Caster Avenue, near Weston Road and Highway 7, just before 4:15 p.m. with reports of the sounds of gunshots.
Emergency crews found two victims: a woman and a man. The woman was rushed to a Toronto hospital. The man was taken to a York region hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Officers haven’t released suspect information.
