March 14, 2017 7:36 pm

Woman taken to hospital without vital signs in Vaughan double shooting

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

York Regional Police are investigating a double shooting in Vaughan Tuesday afternoon.

James Davidson / Global News
York Regional Police are investigating after a woman was taken to hospital without vital signs in a double shooting in Vaughan.

Police said officers were called to Caster Avenue, near Weston Road and Highway 7, just before 4:15 p.m. with reports of the sounds of gunshots.

Emergency crews found two victims: a woman and a man. The woman was rushed to a Toronto hospital. The man was taken to a York region hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Officers haven’t released suspect information.
