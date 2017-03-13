Cape Breton man dead following hit and run

RCMP are trying to locate the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run over the weekend in Cape Breton.

Police were called to Highway 125 near exit 8 in Mira Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a pedestrian being struck.

Officers say a man was on the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle that failed to stop.

A 54-year-old man from Cape Breton was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RCMP are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle said to be involved in the incident – a grey Volkswagen – which would have damage to its front and passenger side.

Anyone with information about the fatal incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Follow @NatashaPace