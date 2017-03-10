Philip Michael Chicoine charged with child pornography in case spanning 3 countries

Philip Michael Chicoine, who is from Saskatoon, is facing 19 child pornography, sexual offence and child luring charges in a case that spans three countries.

The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit began investigating Chicoine, 28, in February after child pornography was allegedly uploaded to a social media account he operated.

On Thursday, March 9, police searched a home in Saskatoon and seized evidence.

Investigators allege Chicoine was arranging access to video and facilitated live-streaming child pornography in the Philippines and Romania helped by women in those countries.

Police in Romania have arrested several women in that country and have confirmed the children are now safe.

The investigation in the Philippines is ongoing.

Along with nine child pornography charges, Chicoine is facing eight charges of agreeing to commit a sexual offence against a child and two counts of child luring.

Chicoine made his first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning and is being held in custody for a show-cause hearing on Monday.