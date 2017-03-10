Charges laid after child pornography allegedly found on Regina man’s computer

A Regina man is facing charges for allegedly downloading and sharing child pornography videos and images.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit says its members started investigating what’s known as a peer-to-peer file-sharing network in mid-January.

Officials say they pinpointed a residence in the city where a search on March 8 turned up evidence related to the alleged possession and sharing of child porn on the suspect’s computer.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and appeared in court Thursday morning.

Evan Allan Piche remains in custody on charges of possession of child pornography and making it available to others.

Piche returns to court March 15 for a bail hearing.