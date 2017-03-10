Crime
March 10, 2017 12:31 pm

Charges laid after child pornography allegedly found on Regina man’s computer

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Regina man is facing charges for allegedly downloading and sharing child pornography videos and images.

File / Global News
A A

A Regina man is facing charges for allegedly downloading and sharing child pornography videos and images.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit says its members started investigating what’s known as a peer-to-peer file-sharing network in mid-January.

Officials say they pinpointed a residence in the city where a search on March 8 turned up evidence related to the alleged possession and sharing of child porn on the suspect’s computer.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and appeared in court Thursday morning.

Evan Allan Piche remains in custody on charges of possession of child pornography and making it available to others.

Piche returns to court March 15 for a bail hearing.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Ice
Regina Police
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News