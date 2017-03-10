Reported shooting in East Vancouver sends at least one person to hospital

Vancouver Police responded to a reported shooting in East Vancouver Thursday night.

The incident took place around 31st Avenue and Inverness Street shortly before 10 p.m.

A large portion of the neighbourhood has been blocked off by police tape and a number of officers have converged on the area. The Vancouver Police Mobile Command Centre is also on scene.

One person was seen being transported to Vancouver General Hospital.

Police have not yet commented on the incident.

More to come…