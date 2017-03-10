Two men dead following shooting in East Vancouver

A second man has now died following a shooting in East Vancouver Thursday night.

One man died at the scene of East 31st Avenue and Inverness Street. The second man was rushed to hospital but passed away from his injuries early this morning.

Police have not identified this second victim, only to say he is a 32-year-old Vancouver man.

A 49-year-old Vancouver man was the first victim in the shooting.

Police were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. after witnesses said they heard shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with the two men inside who had been shot.

No arrests have been made in the case. The Vancouver Police Major Crime Section and Gang Crime Unit were called to the scene and investigators are expected to be there throughout the day.

The deaths are Vancouver’s fifth and sixth homicides of 2017.