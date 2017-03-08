Manitoba school closures Wednesday, March 8, 2017
WINNIPEG — Schools around the province are closing for the day Wednesday due to a Manitoba storm.
Closures:
Gillam School – Closed/All classes cancelled
Turtle Mountain School Division – No buses and no classes
Pine Creek School Division – No buses and no classes.
Southwest Horizon School Division – Schools closed today.
Other Cancellations:
Exclusive Bus Lines- Selkirk Commuting Line (Morning Only)
