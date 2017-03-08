Manitoba school closures Wednesday, March 8, 2017

WINNIPEG — Schools around the province are closing for the day Wednesday due to a Manitoba storm.

RELATED: More road closures across Manitoba as winter storm continues

Closures:

Gillam School – Closed/All classes cancelled

Turtle Mountain School Division – No buses and no classes

Pine Creek School Division – No buses and no classes.

Southwest Horizon School Division – Schools closed today.

Other Cancellations:

Exclusive Bus Lines- Selkirk Commuting Line (Morning Only)