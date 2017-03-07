More road closures across Manitoba as winter storm continues
The list of highways and roads closed across much of western Manitoba continue to grow after gusting winds and blowing snow hit the province Monday.
Manitoba RCMP were warning people to stay off of closed roadways on their Twitter account Tuesday as the snow and gusting winds continued.
RCMP later tweeted a photo showing a cruiser buried under a large snow drift.
For much of western Manitoba the storm is expected to last into Wednesday with Churchill and northern Manitoba expected to be hammered by blizzard like conditions into Thursday.
Full list of road closures:
- Highway 1: From Winnipeg to Saskatchewan border
- Highway 2: From St. Claude to Saskatchewan border
- Highway 16: From Highway 50 to Highway 83
- Highway 3: From Morden to Saskatchewan border
- Highway 23: From PR 338 to Highway 21
- Highway 45: From Highway 10 to Highway 16
- Highway 50: From Highway 278 to Highway 5
- Highway 5: From the U.S. border to Saskatchewan border
- Highway 68: From Highway 325 to Highway 5
- Highway 244: From Highway 3 to Highway 2
- Highway 34: From Highway 3 to Highway 1
- Highway 18: From U.S. border to Highway 2
- Highway 10: From U.S. border to Highway 268
- Highway 21: From U.S. border to Highway 45
- Highway 83: From U.S. border to Highway 1 / From Highway 45 to Highway 57
- Highway 20: From Highway 5 to Highway 269
The latest road conditions can be found on the province’s website here.
