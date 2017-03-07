More road closures across Manitoba as winter storm continues

The list of highways and roads closed across much of western Manitoba continue to grow after gusting winds and blowing snow hit the province Monday.

Manitoba RCMP were warning people to stay off of closed roadways on their Twitter account Tuesday as the snow and gusting winds continued.

#rcmpmb remind motorists to stay off closed roads. Conditions remain dangerous on many MB highways. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 7, 2017

RCMP later tweeted a photo showing a cruiser buried under a large snow drift.

Just rock it back and forth and throw some salt down. No problem. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/MTLLKzAnBO — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 7, 2017

For much of western Manitoba the storm is expected to last into Wednesday with Churchill and northern Manitoba expected to be hammered by blizzard like conditions into Thursday.

Full list of road closures:

Highway 1: From Winnipeg to Saskatchewan border

Highway 2: From St. Claude to Saskatchewan border

Highway 16: From Highway 50 to Highway 83

Highway 3: From Morden to Saskatchewan border

Highway 23: From PR 338 to Highway 21

Highway 45: From Highway 10 to Highway 16

Highway 50: From Highway 278 to Highway 5

Highway 5: From the U.S. border to Saskatchewan border

Highway 68: From Highway 325 to Highway 5

Highway 244: From Highway 3 to Highway 2

Highway 34: From Highway 3 to Highway 1

Highway 18: From U.S. border to Highway 2

Highway 10: From U.S. border to Highway 268

Highway 21: From U.S. border to Highway 45

Highway 83: From U.S. border to Highway 1 / From Highway 45 to Highway 57

Highway 20: From Highway 5 to Highway 269

The latest road conditions can be found on the province’s website here.