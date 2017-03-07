Edmonton woman suffers 2 broken arms after crow bar attack in ‘vicious road rage’ incident

An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital with two broken arms after she was hit with a crow bar during what police are calling a vicious road rage incident in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 76 Avenue and 87 Street.

Police were told a 34-year-old woman was heading north on 87 Street when she approached a silver Chevrolet Aveo. The Aveo was stopped in the eastbound lane as she attempted to turn onto 77 Avenue.

The woman honked her horn, then passed the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the Aveo followed the woman to a nearby home in the King Edward neighbourhood. When the woman got out of her vehicle to go inside the house, the male suspect ran up to her and hit her on both arms with a crow bar, police said in a media release Tuesday.

The woman was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for two broken arms.

Police hope dashcam pictures will help identify the suspect, who is described as approximately 30 years old, 6’1″ tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was wearing a grey toque, blue jeans and a dark-coloured jacket at the time. (See pictures below).

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000s silver, four-door Chevrolet Aveo with a seven-digit Alberta licence plate that starts with the letter B. The vehicle is also equipped with a small fin/spoiler on the rear hatch and steel (winter) rims on the tires.

Officers said a woman with a long white coat and a man were walking two dark-coloured dogs across the street from where the incident happened. They’re looking to speak with these potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.