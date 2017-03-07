Premier Wall announces plan to save 3.5 per cent across public sector pay starting with MLAs

Premier Brad Wall announced on Tuesday that his government is looking to reduce public sector compensation by 3.5 per cent starting in the 2017/18 fiscal year. This includes elected officials.

“Our government is asking the Board of Internal Economy to approve a 3.5 per cent salary reduction for the Premier, all Ministers and MLAs,” Wall said in a statement.

“I have always said – we will not ask other public sector workers to do anything we aren’t prepared to do ourselves as elected officials.”

Staff from the Premier’s Office and minister’s offices are being asked to take nine unpaid days off per year. The province says this will effectively reduce their pay by 3.5 per cent.

The pay reduction for MLAs and political staffers is expected to save $500,000 annually.

For other public sector workers, the province expects the 3.5 per cent reduction in compensation can be achieved through negotiations with union or by employer policy for out of scope employees.

“There are many different ways to achieve these kinds of savings across government,” Wall said. “We are not prescribing any specific measures. Instead, our government is setting a savings target as the funder of public sector compensation and we are hopeful that the various employers and their respective bargaining units will work together and achieve these savings through negotiation.”

Most union contracts with the province are either expired or expiring soon. Eighteen of the province’s 39 collective bargaining agreements are currently expired, and negotiations are open. Six will be expiring at the end of March. The physician contract with the Saskatchewan Medical association is also expiring at the end of March.

