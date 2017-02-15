Saskatchewan considering unpaid days off for public sector employees

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Kevin Doherty says the province is considering the same thing as Manitoba to save money – giving public servants unpaid days off.

Doherty says the option is more attractive than lowering wages as the government tries to whittle down its one-point-two billion-dollar deficit.

The Saskatchewan budget comes down March 22nd.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister confirmed Monday that his province is looking at unpaid days off as an option to help tackle a one-billion-dollar deficit, but said it would not apply to every government service.