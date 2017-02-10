Manitoba government workers could see wage decrease, reduced work week

WINNIPEG – Manitoba public-sector workers may be facing a reduced work week and government-imposed wage settlements.

The Pallister government has served notice to its public-sector unions it intends to pursue wide-ranging legislation to control wages.

“Our government inherited serious financial challenges and unsustainable expenditure growth,” Premier Brian Pallister said in an email statement to Global News.

This could include wage settlements, reduced pensions, reduced work weeks and possibly force unpaid days off.

The options are laid out in a letter sent this week to the Manitoba Federation of Labour. It was sent by Gerry Irving, a senior bureaucrat who is consulting union leaders on ways to control spending.

“As you are aware, the government has stated publicly that ‘everything is on the table’ with respect to possible legislation,” reads part of Irving’s letter.

Premier Brian Pallister has pledge to control growth in public-sector wages in order to reduce the deficit — through legislation if necessary, and after consulting unions.

“As we address these issues and consider options including legislation, we have reached out to Union Leadership to secure views and constructive feedback,” Pallister said in a statement.

The former Tory government of Gary Filmon ran into controversy in the 1990s when it forced public-sector workers to take unpaid days off — a move that became known as Filmon Fridays.

“It seems Premier Pallister is more focused on cuts to public services and reopening signed contracts than protecting those services and the people who deliver them,” the Manitoba Federation of Labour said in an email statement.

Kevin Rebeck, president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, said the government seems intent on imposing its will instead of consulting, and the dispute may end up in court.

“We’ve been under a false impression for more than a month now,” Rebeck said. “We were asked to come up with ideas on how to save money. Now we’re being told that we only have one solution, and it’s legislation.”