Triple murderer Douglas Garland in hospital after second jailhouse beating: sources

Convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland is back in hospital after suffering a second beating, this time in prison sources say.

Global News has learned Garland was attacked at the Edmonton Institution, a maximum security prison, on Monday night.

Sources confirm he was found breathing but unresponsive in his cell at approximately 9 p.m.

Garland had just been transferred to Edmonton Max from the Calgary Remand Centre that morning.

Garland received an automatic life sentence in February after a jury convicted him of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Justice David Gates found Garland had captured, restrained, tortured, killed, dismembered and burned the bodies of Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.

Gates handed down consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for the maximum of 75 years.

The same day he was sentenced Garland was attacked in Remand and rushed to hospital in Calgary.

He suffered soft tissue injuries and was returned to the provincial jail two days later.

Four fellow inmates were charged with aggravated assault.

Brandon Richards, 34, Michael Bohdan, 30, Connor Skipper, 20, and Tristan Thom, 18.

Garland remains in hospital in Edmonton. No word yet on his injuries.