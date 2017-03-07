Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball seeded second at nationals

It’s déjà vu for the Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team at the upcoming U Sports National Championship.

The Huskies are seeded second, the same ranking they had in 2016 when they won it all.

The Carleton Ravens are the top seed while the Regina Cougars are in the fifth spot.

The Huskies won their second-straight Canada West title on the weekend when they downed the Cougars 64-53.

The Dogs will face number seven Laval Rouge at Or in the quarter-finals when the Final 8 tips-off in Victoria on Thursday.