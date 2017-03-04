U of S Huskies repeat as CanWest Champions with 64-53 win over Cougars

For the second straight year, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies defeated the University of Regina Cougars at the PAC in Saskatoon to claim the Canada West conference title.

Second year guard Sabine Dukate scored a game high 25 points and played all forty minutes in the win, while rookie Summer Masikewich added 14 points and eight rebounds to defeat the visitors 64-53.

Canada West all-star rookie Kyanna Giles led the Cougars with 14 points in the loss, while Sara Hubenig added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams already qualified for the U Sports national championship being held in Victoria next week by making it to the final.

This is Saskatchewan’s fifth conference title.