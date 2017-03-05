Alberta Golden Bears claim Canada West title in 6-3 win over Huskies

The Alberta Golden Bears scored three times in a span of less than three minutes to claim their 27th Canada West title in a Game 3, 6-3 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Tied 2-2 in the third, Jamie Crooks started the scoring spree, followed by Taylor Cooper, then another from Crooks. Crooks also added an empty netter for a hat trick.

Shots were even at 35 a piece, and Alberta net minder Brendan Burke finished the night with 32 saves.

Carson Stadnyk, Jordan Tkatch and Connor Gay each scored one for the Huskies.

Both teams have already qualified for the U Sports National Championships in Fredericton, New Brunswick two weeks from now.