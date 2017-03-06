2 to 5 cms of snow forecast for Lower Mainland Monday night

While more snow fell this weekend in the Lower Mainland, most places are in a welcome break between weather events Monday morning.

But Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says this abnormally cold air mass from the Gulf of Alaska means more snow is on the way for the region tonight.

Isolated showers of snow or rain will again pop up Monday, but will certainly not be widespread.

However, wet snow or mixed rain and snow will hit the Lower Mainland and the rest of the South Coast later this evening through Tuesday morning.

Madryga says another two to five centimetres of snow is forecast at this time, especially at higher elevations.

The snow that fell Sunday night caused dangerous road conditions across Metro Vancouver Monday morning. Multiple crashes were reported and some roads were closed.