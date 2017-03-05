Snowfall hits parts of Metro Vancouver yet again

With the official end of winter just over two weeks away, B.C.’s south coast received yet another significant dump of snow on Sunday.

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island are all under snowfall warnings with five to 10 centimetres of snow expected Sunday. More snow is in the forecast with a low-pressure system expected to bring flurries Sunday night into Monday morning.

There were several traffic accidents Sunday morning as slick road conditions and poor visibility hindered drivers.

Officials are reminding drivers to leave extra time for their commutes and to clear off their vehicles before hitting the road.

Sunday’s snowfall came after some parts of Metro Vancouver saw isolated flurries Saturday, while others saw sunshine.

The turbulent weather is expected to remain in place throughout the week.

No joke. Snow is back and roads are slippery and not all cleared. Take care out there. @GlobalBC @BC1 pic.twitter.com/eax2LgHcIJ — Jennifer Palma (@JenPalmaGlobal) March 5, 2017

– With files from Jill Slattery