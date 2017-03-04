Weather
March 4, 2017 7:49 pm
Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

Some people have had enough of the snow already.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island for Saturday night and into Sunday.

Heavy snow is expected to fall beginning Saturday night with variable accumulation across the region.

Environment Canada says areas under the bands of snow can expect between five and 15 centimetres by Sunday.

Some parts of Metro Vancouver saw isolated flurries on Saturday, while others saw sunshine.

The turbulent weather is expected to remain in place throughout the week.

