March 6, 2017 8:59 am

Snow, freezing rain causing problems on Metro Vancouver roads Monday

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

It was slow going on many Metro Vancouver roads Sunday night. Credit: Shane MacKichan.

Snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have now ended but conditions on the roads are still slick in both regions.

There have been a number of incidents on the roads overnight due to the snowfall and freezing rain.

In Delta, a car ended up in the ditch and had to be towed out.

On Highway 1 in Surrey, a car crashed into a median, causing traffic back-ups and delays.

City crews are out in the regions however, trying to clear roads of snow and slush ahead of the morning rush.

Drivers are advised to leave extra time this morning to get to their destinations.

Car stuck in the ditch in New Westminster. Credit: Shane MacKichan.

A bus got stuck in New Westminster Sunday night. Credit: Shane MacKichan.

