Another snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

With two weeks left until spring begins, Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected for Metro Vancouver Sunday night while 10 to 15 centimetres is forecast for the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts will be highly variable, with the highest amounts expected over higher elevations. Areas affected by heavier bands of snow can expect to see an extra five to 15 centimetres of snow by Monday morning. Some areas may also see rain.

The wet and cold weather will remain in place throughout the week, with several centimetres of snow expected to accumulate each day until Wednesday. Environment Canada says a slight warming trend may increase temperatures by the end of the work week.

The first wave of snow hit Metro Vancouver Saturday night and Sunday with 10 to 20 centimetres accumulating in Coquitlam, 10 to 15 centimetres in Port Moody and five to 15 centimetres in Surrey.

It’s a cold start to March. The historical average temperature for Mar. 5 is just over 9 C, but Sunday saw temps only as high as 4 C.