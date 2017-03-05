Edmonton police arrest high-risk offender

Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, was arrested by Edmonton police Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Police issued a news release Feb. 7 to seek the public’s help in finding Nepoose and send a warning that he posed a “great risk of extreme violence to the public.”

READ MORE: Edmonton police hunt for man they say poses ‘risk of extreme violence to the public’

Nepoose remains in police custody following Saturday’s arrest.

Edmonton police said charges are pending against the man.