March 5, 2017 2:31 pm
Updated: March 5, 2017 2:33 pm

Edmonton police arrest high-risk offender

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public to help them find 25-year-old Torrie Evan Nepoose who has warrants out for his arrest after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, was arrested by Edmonton police Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Police issued a news release Feb. 7 to seek the public’s help in finding Nepoose and send a warning that he posed a “great risk of extreme violence to the public.”

Nepoose remains in police custody following Saturday’s arrest.

Edmonton police said charges are pending against the man.

