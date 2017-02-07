Edmonton police hunt for man they say poses ‘risk of extreme violence to the public’

The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public to help them find a 25-year-old man who has warrants out for his arrest after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

According to police, Torrie Evan Nepoose “is considered to be violent and dangerous” and that while they would like information from the public on his whereabouts, people are being asked not to approach Nepoose if they see him.

Nepoose is described as being 6’2″ tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he “poses great risk of extreme violence to the public.”

Anyone with information on Nepoose’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.