March 4, 2017 8:49 pm

Four people dead in Vancouver Island car crash

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Four people are dead after a car accident near Gold River.

RCMP said the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 28, roughly 25 kilometres east of Gold River.

A 1992 Buick with four passengers was travelling towards Campbell River when the driver lost control going around a corner and struck a pick-up truck head-on.

The Buick slid off the road and down an embankment.

RCMP say the Buick did not have winter tires and none of the passengers were wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pick-up truck suffered only minor injuries.

