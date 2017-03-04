Four people dead in Vancouver Island car crash
Four people are dead after a car accident near Gold River.
RCMP said the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 28, roughly 25 kilometres east of Gold River.
A 1992 Buick with four passengers was travelling towards Campbell River when the driver lost control going around a corner and struck a pick-up truck head-on.
The Buick slid off the road and down an embankment.
RCMP say the Buick did not have winter tires and none of the passengers were wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the pick-up truck suffered only minor injuries.
