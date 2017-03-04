Recipe: Papa a la Huancaína; Ceviche
Ancora Executive Chef Ricardo Valverde shares recipes from his native Peru.
Papa a la Huancaína
Ingredients
2 red-skin baby potatoes (sliced on mandolin)
2 purple baby potatoes (sliced on mandolin)
1 bunch green kale (thinly sliced)
3 quail eggs (cooked for 3 min in boiling water) and quartered
Tin of favourite caviar (optional)
1 cup smoked huancaina sauce
Serves 2-4
Hot Stone Squid & Prawn Ceviche
Ingredients
1 fillet squid steak, thinly sliced
6 wild tiger prawns (sliced in half)
1 tbsp panca paste chili
1 tbsp aji amarillo chili
2 shallots, sliced
1 garlic glove, minced
pinch oregano
lime juice
cilantro
miso
nori crackers
squid tubes and tenticles
1 small yam or sweet potato
Serves 2-4
