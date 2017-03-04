Recipe: Papa a la Huancaína; Ceviche

Ancora Executive Chef Ricardo Valverde shares recipes from his native Peru.

Papa a la Huancaína

Ingredients

2 red-skin baby potatoes (sliced on mandolin)

2 purple baby potatoes (sliced on mandolin)

1 bunch green kale (thinly sliced)

3 quail eggs (cooked for 3 min in boiling water) and quartered

Tin of favourite caviar (optional)

1 cup smoked huancaina sauce

Serves 2-4

Hot Stone Squid & Prawn Ceviche

Ingredients

1 fillet squid steak, thinly sliced

6 wild tiger prawns (sliced in half)

1 tbsp panca paste chili

1 tbsp aji amarillo chili

2 shallots, sliced

1 garlic glove, minced

pinch oregano

lime juice

cilantro

miso

nori crackers

squid tubes and tenticles

1 small yam or sweet potato

Serves 2-4

More Global BC recipes are available here