Sask. budget expected to be focus as legislative session resumes

Saskatchewan’s financial future is likely to be the focus as the legislature resumes on Monday.

On Thursday, Premier Brad Wall said there will be a number of issues debated, but none more pressing than the budget.

“We have to make some key decisions as a province. We have to get the balance back to the budget… and we have to do it without shocking the economy,” Wall said in Saskatoon.

“Right now, we’re seeing significant signs of economic renewal and there’s optimism out there. We’ve got to make sure that what we do with respect to the budget doesn’t dampen that unnecessarily.”

“We’ve also got to make sure that we provide quality public services.”

It’s tough decisions ahead as the province looks to trim a growing $1.2 billion deficit.

The NDP — seemingly rejuvenated after Ryan Meili’s by-election win in Meewasin-Saskatoon — said they’ll be going hard at the government this session.

“We are certainly emboldened with the message that came from Meewasin last night but stakes are high for Saskatchewan people,” Opposition Leader Trent Wotherspoon said.

“This is a session that we’re going to be spirited, strong, united and ready to fight for Saskatchewan to stop the callous cuts, [and] to stop the desperate sell-offs of our crown corporations.”

University of Regina political science professor Jim Farney said he’s expecting budget talks to dominate discussions during session.

“In terms of policy things, almost everything is going to get washed out through the budget. Whatever the budget has, there will be cutbacks. It will be an austerity budget, that’s clear. It should be a field day for the NDP,” Farney explained.

Farney is also expecting a shift as the NDP adds another voice to the legislature. Farney said it’s likely Meili will run as leader of the NDP.

“They’re going to have this new guy… he’ll be setting himself up as the Counter-Wall. If anyone else runs, it will likely come from the caucus,” Farney said.

“We’ll be watching the NDP pretty carefully to see who’s trying to position themselves in the leadership race and what does that look like.”

Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison also echoed those sentiments expressed by the premier. Harrison said their focus is making sure the economy is growing and moving forward.

“In terms of manufacturing sales, we’re leading Canada month over month. In terms of wholesale trade, we’re second in Canada month over month… so there’s encouraging leading indicators as far as the economy [goes],” Harrison said.

“We’ve seen some encouraging numbers here in the last number of weeks.”

The budget will be released March 22.