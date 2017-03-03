Saskatoon weather outlook: freezing rain, snow this weekend

Story highlights Freezing rain risk Saturday morning Above freezing again Saturday Snow moves in Sunday Cooler air slides in next week

Freezing rain, accumulating snow and rain this weekend as we cool back down.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a mild March morning in Saskatoon with temperatures only dropping back to -7 and wind chills to -14 as a warm front pushed through.

Mostly sunny skies, a southerly wind and a low pressure system in northern Alberta kicking out mild air ahead of it helped us to warm up above freezing by noon.

-11 is what it feels like with wind chill right now in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Bjuq2ZlweG — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 3, 2017

Southerly winds are picking up this morning, at 20 km/h with gusts of 30 km/h, helping warm us up to -1 now. #yxe pic.twitter.com/K1UQ17xEED — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 3, 2017

+1 right now in Saskatoon over this noon hour, even warmer southwest of the city! https://t.co/iKEf7aHBWr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/0H4Bpv7nNN — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 3, 2017

READ MORE: Warmer than normal winter in Saskatoon

Sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the day as we warm even more with an expected daytime high around +4, but well shy of our record high of 11.1 from 1905.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will stick around tonight as we fall just a few degrees below freezing.

Saturday

Wind chills will only be back into mid-minus single digits tomorrow morning as temperatures sit just below freezing to start the day.

There’s a chance of freezing rain to start the day as a second low pressure system moves in over our area and brings back the clouds.

That risk will change over to plain rain as we warm above freezing with an afternoon high in mid positive single digits.

The cold front associated with the system will push in later in the day with winds gusting up to 40 km/h as it passes as the chance of rain changes to a chance of snow into the evening.

Sunday

Snow is set to move in midday Sunday as a system slides by south of our area.

We could see 3 to 7 centimetres depending on the track of the system under cloudy skies during the day as temperatures fall back into mid-minus single digits with a morning low in the minus teens.

Weekend Outlook

We could see some lingering snow on Monday before we get back into some sunshine on Tuesday before clouds return on Wednesday with a good chance of snow Thursday and Friday.

It’ll be a cooler week with daytime highs struggling to get into minus single digits with lows back into the low minus teens.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.