Man charged with kidnapping after truck stolen with special-needs passenger inside

Edmonton police have charged a 24-year-old man after a 1977 Chevy truck was stolen from Meadowlark Mall with a passenger with special needs inside.

The EPS said the truck was stolen just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near 159 Street and 87 Avenue. The vehicle was left running and a 46-year-old man, who functions at the level of a seven-year-old, was inside.

Police say the truck was found in Stony Plain at around 4:45 p.m. and the suspect was apprehended “a short time later.”

The 46-year-old man wasn’t inside the vehicle, but was found safe 10 blocks from the mall at 5:10 p.m.

Brandon Salteaux, 24, has been charged with kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

The EPS continues to investigate.