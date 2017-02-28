Truck stolen from Meadowlark Mall with passenger with special needs inside

A truck was stolen from an Edmonton mall with an adult man who functions at the level of a seven-year-old inside, police said on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Police Service said the theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. at Meadowlark Mall (159 Street and 87 Avenue).

A 1977 maroon Chevy Silverado with Alberta licence plate BVS 8679 was left running with a 46-year-old passenger inside.

The truck was last seen heading north in the area of 156 Street and 95 Avenue.

The passenger is Cameron Lone, who is described as six feet tall with a slim build. He has brown hair and is wearing an Edmonton Oilers hat, an Oilers jersey, blue jeans and grey shoes. He may be wearing a grey jacket.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 5’5″ with an average build. He was seen wearing a grey jacket, ball cap and has tattoos on his hands.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or Lone’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.

The truck involved is similar to this stock image of a 1977 Chevy Silverado below.