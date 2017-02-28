Winnipeg transit driver safety reviewed at city hall

WINNIPEG — The safety of Winnipeg transit drivers will be at the top of agenda at city hall Tuesday.

The Public Works Committee will debate a motion brought forward by two councillors who are calling for a closer look into bus driver safety.

Councillors, Russ Wyatt and Jason Schreyer, want the mayor to brief council on the immediate steps being taken for transit driver safety.

This comes weeks after a Winnipeg transit driver was killed on the job.

READ MORE: Winnipeg transit community mourns driver after he was fatally stabbed

On Feb. 14, Irvine Fraser was fatally stabbed by a passenger while he was stopped at the end of his route at the University of Manitoba.

Since then, many local bus drivers rallied together saying they want to see change to rules and the protections provided to them while they work.

Fraser’s brother said he wants to see more protections in place for bus drivers, and wanted a new law in place, called “The Jubal Law”.

RELATED: Winnipeg Transit safety training falls short: Bus operator

Public Works Chair, Marty Morantz has ordered a report on what the city is currently doing to keep people safe on the bus.