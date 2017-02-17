Winnipeg bus drivers to hold rally for transit safety

WINNIPEG — Bus drivers across the city are heading to City Hall Friday morning to rally about transit safety.

This comes days after Winnipeg Transit driver, Irvine Fraser, was stabbed to death outside the bus he was operating at the end of the route.

John Callahan, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Winnipeg, said although the stabbing happened outside of the bus, there are many instances of drivers being harassed or assaulted behind the wheel.

According to the city, “Winnipeg Transit operators are trained to inform passengers that they are at the end of the route and ask them to leave. If the passengers refuse or cause a disturbance, operators are trained to call the Control Centre for assistance,” read a written statement emailed to Global News.

He said the city should look into safety measures, such as safety shields for drivers.

“There are different shields, and maybe we need to look at something that is specially designed for our own needs,” Callahan said. “There are times when you’re going to want a shield, and times when you’re not going to want a shield. There are shields that are retractable.”

Another possible solution is a fleet of transit police, he said.

“We’re going to have to start small, obviously, but I think there’s opportunity to do that, and we can do it cost-effectively too,” he said. “It’s a matter of moving some funds around, relocating some individuals, and I think that it’s quite possible to do.”

The bus driver rally at City Hall starts at 10 a.m. Friday.

With files from 680 CJOB