Bus driver assaulted at U of M, Major Crimes Unit investigating: Police

WINNIPEG – The Major Crimes Unit is investigating at the University of Manitoba Tuesday morning after police say a bus driver was assaulted.

Police were called to the university before 2 a.m. for a weapons incident.

According to police, a transit driver was assaulted and there’s no word yet on the victim’s injuries.

Police taped off an area near Dafoe Road West and Gillson Street.

This is a developing story and we update this story as we get more information.