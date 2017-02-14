Bus driver assaulted at U of M, Major Crimes Unit investigating: Police
WINNIPEG – The Major Crimes Unit is investigating at the University of Manitoba Tuesday morning after police say a bus driver was assaulted.
Police were called to the university before 2 a.m. for a weapons incident.
According to police, a transit driver was assaulted and there’s no word yet on the victim’s injuries.
Police taped off an area near Dafoe Road West and Gillson Street.
This is a developing story and we update this story as we get more information.
