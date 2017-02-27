Donald Trump’s sons in Vancouver for Trump Tower official opening on Tuesday

Two of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons are in Vancouver for the official opening of Trump Tower on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Donald Jr. and Eric will be at the opening, which will involve a ribbon cutting ceremony. Joo Kim Tiah, CEO of the Holborn Group, the tower’s developer, will also be attendance.

Protesters are also planning to be there. Occupy Vancouver has stated they will be holding a day-long event outside the tower. Another event is set to start at Jack Poole Plaza at 4 p.m.

Trump does not actually own the tower, he simply licenses the name to the developer.

The $360-million hotel and condominium development on Georgia Street has been referred to as a “beacon of racism, intolerance and bullying” by one Vancouver councillor, who urged Tiah to drop the Trump brand.

After Trump pledged to ban all Muslims from entering the U.S. while he was campaigning in December 2015, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson then penned a letter to the Holborn Group asking the developer to take the Trump name off the tower.

Before the soft opening last month, Internet users were “reviewing” the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver on Google Maps.

The reviews poked fun at the recent controversies surrounding the President, including alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee and suggestions Russia might have compromising personal informationabout Trump.

Last November, someone also changed the name to ‘Dump Tower’ on Google Maps.

-With files from The Canadian Press and Jill Slattery