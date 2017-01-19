Vancouver’s Trump Tower inaugurated with satirical reviews ahead of opening

One day ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump, the sign in front of his name-sake tower in Vancouver has finally been unveiled.

The Trump Tower installed massive chrome lettering spelling “Trump” last summer, but covered it in blue tarps a short time later. A spokesperson at the time shrugged off questions about why the signage was covered, saying the tarps protected it from scratches from construction debris, but some suggested it was a PR move.

READ MORE: Vancouver Trump Tower is a ‘PR nightmare,’ according to expert

It’s still not clear when the tower officially opens; however, the hotel’s website is already accepting reservations with Wednesday, Jan. 25 as the first available date.

Global News has been trying to get hold of the PR agency representing the property to confirm the opening date, but none of the calls have been returned. Staff at the hotel’s front desk only said it would be open by the end of the month.

But the lack of a firm opening date is not stopping Internet users from “reviewing” Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver on Google Maps.

The reviews poked fun at the recent controversies surrounding President-Elect, including alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee and suggestions Russia might have compromising personal information about Trump.

“Maids came as a pair, only spoke Russian, and preceded to take off their clothes when they entered the bedroom,” said one reviewer. “I left and when I came back the sheets were wet.”

“Only takes Russian Rubles,” quipped another reviewer.

On TripAdvisor, one reviewer wrote: “The rooms were average but I was particularly confused as to why the news channels on the TV were blacked out and why there were eyeholes in the pillowcases. As for the morning paper outside the door, I mean seriously, who reads Pravda? Would not stay there again.”

However, the majority of the reviews appear to be gone from the tower’s Google Maps page as of Thursday afternoon.

It’s not the first time someone tried to tamper with the tower’s Google Maps page. In November, the tower was briefly renamed “Dump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver.”

Rallies are being planned in B.C., throughout Canada, US and the world the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In Vancouver, 4,000 people have already RSVP’ed to attend a peaceful march at Jack Pool Plaza on Saturday. The event will be held in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, which is expected to draw more than 200,000 people.

For full coverage of Friday’s inauguration, go here.

Donald Trump inauguration schedule: What happens and when

-With files from Jill Slattery