Donald Trump inauguration schedule: What happens and when

Donald Trump will be sworn into office outside of the capitol in Washington, D.C. Friday, officially marking the 45th presidency of the United States.

Though Trump’s presidency has been met with unwavering controversy and uncertainty, Friday’s events are set to go off with the same presidential grandeur as past inaugurations – except when it comes to the performances at the inaugural ball and galas.

Global News will have live coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration throughout the day, January 20th.

Here is a full guide to the day’s events, timing and traditions:

Morning

Private family breakfast

It’s tradition that the incoming president and his family sit down to a private breakfast at Blair House, the presidential guest house. Past presidents have invited select family and special guests to join them for the meal, which is followed by a private prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, just a short walk from Blair House.

9:30 a.m. – Tea at the White House

The president-elect and his wife, Melania Trump, will meet outgoing President Barack Obama and the First Lady, Michelle Obama, for coffee and tea at the White House.

10:30 a.m. – Procession to Capitol

It’s customary for the incoming and outgoing presidents to travel together to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony, which means Obama will accompany Trump in the procession.

Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of many of Obama’s policies, often voicing his disagreement or engaging in public disputes with the president on Twitter. In fact, Obama has described the transition with Trump’s administration as “unusual.”

11:30 a.m. – Swearing-in ceremony begins

By this time, government officials, dignitaries, the first family and guests will be gathered in front of the Capitol as the inauguration ceremony begins.

The ceremony will begin with remarks from religious leaders, Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri and the chairman of the congressional inaugural committee. There will also be several musical performances, including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the U.S. Marine band, and a rendition of the American national anthem, sung by America’s Got Talent winner 16-year-old Jackie Evancho.

Afternoon

12 p.m. – Swearing-in an inaugural address

Around noon, Trump be sworn into office. He will place his hand on two bibles to recite the oath; the Lincoln Bible, once owned by President Abraham Lincoln, and a bible he has owned since childhood.

The oath reads:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Once he is sworn in, Trump will deliver his speech. During a press conference Thursday, Trump’s incoming press secretary said his speech will be “personal” and outline his plan for the country.

Shortly after the ceremony, the Obama’s will depart the Capitol, officially handing over the reins to Trump.

1 p.m. – Congressional luncheon

The inaugural luncheon is a long-standing tradition in which the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies host a lunch for the president and vice president.

Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives will dine on three courses, including Maine lobster, Gulf shrimp, and Seven Hills Angus beef in Statuary Hall. The Joint Congressional Committee will then present both the president and vice president with gifts and make a series of speeches.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Inaugural parade

Trump, Pence and their wives will then lead the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, followed by thousands of parade participants, including military groups, veterans groups, marching bands, equestrian groups and first responders.

Police have forecast that some 900,000 people, both supporters and opponents, will flood Washington for the occasion. Keep an eye out for protest groups – nearly 30 groups have received permits for rallies or marches before, during and after the swearing-in, but some groups have threatened to stage protests without permission.

Evening

7 p.m. onward – Inaugural balls and galas

Trump is expected to attend at least three official inaugural balls; two at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, as well as the Armed Services Ball which will be held at the National Building Museum. But several balls and galas will be held in honour of the inauguration.

While celebrity sightings have been a big deal at past inaugural events, there seems to have been a problem securing people to preform this year. A Bruce Springsteen cover band decided to pull out of the Thursday night performance at the New Jersey State Society’s gala earlier this week due to outrage over their decision to play the ball.

Toby Keith, The Piano Guys, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Tim Wishlow, Sam & Dave’s Sam Moore and gospel singer Travis Greene are all signed up to play inaugural events.

Saturday, January 21

All day

Thousands of women, men and minorities plan to take to the streets of Washington for the Women’s March on Washington – an event that may rival the inauguration in enthusiasm and celebrity power alone. Gay rights, gun control, immigrant rights, equal pay, reproductive freedom, racial justice, worker rights, climate change, support for vaccinations: They all make the list of progressive causes that are attracting people to the Women’s March on Washington and its sister marches across the country and the world this coming Saturday.

This protest could be the biggest of the weekend; organizers expect to draw 250,000 people.

The Women’s March is set to start with a program near the Capitol and then move toward the White House.

Prominent celebrities including Actress Scarlett Johansson, Comedian Amy Schumer, pop star Katy Perry, comedian Chelsea Handler, Patricia Arquette, Oliva Wilde, Julianne Moore, Cher and Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba are expected to attend.

