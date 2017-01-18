Trump inauguration menu to feature Maine lobster, cherry vanilla ice cream and California wines

President-elect Donald Trump‘s inaugural luncheon menu will feature Maine lobster, Virginia beef and shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico, among other gastronomical delights.

Trump and Vice-President-elect Mike Pence will attend the traditional luncheon in the Capitol after their swearing-in Friday. They will be joined by their families, congressional leadership, members of the Supreme Court and their future Cabinet secretaries.

WATCH: Obama on Democrats boycotting Trump inauguration

According to a menu released by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies on Tuesday, attendees will lunch on a three-course meal of lobster and shrimp with a saffron sauce and peanut crumble, a second course of beef with dark chocolate, juniper jus and potato gratin, and a chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream.

To wash down all of that exquisite fare — fine California wines.

READ MORE: Obama wants to try Trump-branded wine, likens to $5 plonk in $50 bottle

A look at the menus for inaugural luncheons for presidents past reveals lobster to be a popular main course pick.

Guests at President Barack Obama‘s second inauguration (following his 2012 re-election) lunched on a first course of steamed lobster with New England chowder, followed by hickory grilled bison with red potato horseradish cake for seconds and a desert course of Hudson Valley apple pie.

READ MORE: ‘Trump Steaks’, water, wine highlights Republican candidate’s business acumen on campaign trail

Attendees at President George W. Bush‘s inauguration in 2001 dug into a first course of lobster pie, followed by grenadine of beef supreme and a toffee pudding with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert.

Lobster was considered presidential fare even as far back as 1985, when it made an appearance in the first course of the luncheon menu for President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration.

If reading this is making your mouth water, fear not — detailed recipes for every item on the menu for President-elect Trump’s inaugural luncheon are available online.

— With files from the Associated Press