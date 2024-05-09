Menu

Environment

Former Edmonton fire chief hired by Alberta as emergency director

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 5:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Wildfire provides update on current status in the province'
Alberta Wildfire provides update on current status in the province
Concerns continue about dry conditions across Alberta, sparking more worries about wildfires. The province provided an update on the situation around Alberta, including a wildfire near Peace River. Kabi Moulitharan reports – Apr 24, 2024
Joe Zatylny, who just recently announced he was resigning as chief of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, has been hired by the province in an emergency director role.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the Alberta office of public safety and emergency services said last year’s unprecedented wildfire season saw a province-wide state of emergency.

That reality “identified the need for a new ADM (assistant deputy minister) or deputy managing director role within AEMA (Alberta Emergency Management Agency),” government spokesperson Arthur Green said.

Zatylny applied for the open competition and went through the regular government of Alberta hiring process, the province said.

“As the fire chief for a large urban centre for a number of years, he was the most qualified candidate for the job,” Green said. “We look forward to adding his expertise, network and professionalism to the AEMA team for the upcoming hazard season.”

Zatylny took on the role at the helm of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services in June 2020.

His resignation was confirmed on May 1. The City of Edmonton said his resignation was effective May 10. Zatylny did not release the reason behind his departure.

David Lazenby will step into the role as acting fire chief, and a national recruitment process to find a replacement will begin, the city said. Lazenby is currently the deputy fire chief of community safety and risk.

Click to play video: 'Alberta fire chiefs call for province to release wildfire plan'
Alberta fire chiefs call for province to release wildfire plan
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

