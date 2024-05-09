Former Edmonton fire chief hired by Alberta as emergency director

Send this page to someone via email

Joe Zatylny, who just recently announced he was resigning as chief of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, has been hired by the province in an emergency director role.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the Alberta office of public safety and emergency services said last year’s unprecedented wildfire season saw a province-wide state of emergency.

That reality “identified the need for a new ADM (assistant deputy minister) or deputy managing director role within AEMA (Alberta Emergency Management Agency),” government spokesperson Arthur Green said.

Zatylny applied for the open competition and went through the regular government of Alberta hiring process, the province said.

“As the fire chief for a large urban centre for a number of years, he was the most qualified candidate for the job,” Green said. “We look forward to adding his expertise, network and professionalism to the AEMA team for the upcoming hazard season.”

Zatylny took on the role at the helm of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services in June 2020.

His resignation was confirmed on May 1. The City of Edmonton said his resignation was effective May 10. Zatylny did not release the reason behind his departure.

David Lazenby will step into the role as acting fire chief, and a national recruitment process to find a replacement will begin, the city said. Lazenby is currently the deputy fire chief of community safety and risk.