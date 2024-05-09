Despite rain in some areas, wildfire risk in northwestern Alberta remains extreme

Send this page to someone via email

While rain and cooler temperatures earlier this week have suppressed the wildfire risk in some parts of Alberta, officials are warning that that’s not the case for the entire province. With temperatures set to warm up this weekend, Albertans are being warned that the danger in the northwest is still extreme.

“Thanks to cooler temperatures and precipitation in many areas of the province, the wildfire danger is now low to moderate throughout much of Alberta,” Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen said during a provincial wildfire update Thursday morning.

Current wildfire situation

There are currently 40 wildfires burning in the province’s forest protection area, with three of those being held and the rest under control. There are no wildfires in Alberta currently listed as out of control.

The current situation is a stark difference from this time last year. So far this year, wildfires have burned 9,197 hectares of land. At this time last year, more than 260,000 hectares had burned.

“Spring rain is one of the largest factors in what kind of season we’re going to see,” Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker said. “At this point last year, we were far, far ahead of where we are now. We had seen already more amounts of area burned than we would see in an entire season at this point.”

730 wildfires reported across Canada so far this year

‘Conditions are about to change’ in some parts of Alberta

While the current conditions are welcome, Tucker warned of the potential for things to change quickly, particularly in northwestern Alberta.

Fire restrictions are in place for areas of northern Alberta, and fire bans are currently in place in the Grande Prairie forest area.

“With temperatures rising rapidly over the next couple of days, we’re about to see a spike in wildfire danger in those areas of the province that haven’t had as much rain,” Tucker stressed.

“Conditions are about to change.”

Officials are expecting low humidity, high temperatures and gusty winds in northwestern Alberta this weekend. Those conditions will increase the wildfire danger and can cause a wildfire spread quickly.

“We are increasing our caution for this weekend particularly in those areas that didn’t get as much rain, around the Peace and Grande Prairie region,” Tucker said.

“It’s not a safe time to have outdoor wood fires. You need to be aware of what restrictions, and what you can and cannot do under a fire ban, and to respect those because you don’t want to be the person who starts a wildfire in that area this weekend.”

Fires, floods and more: How to prepare for emergencies

Tucker said it’s not just the current lack of precipitation leading to the increased wildfire danger in the region. She said the region has been in a drought situation for the past year.

“There are many months of built-up dry fuels in that area, and they didn’t receive the amount of rain to cause relief that we saw, fortunately, in many other areas of the province,” she said.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.